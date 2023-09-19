Most TV Shows Pause Productions Due to Writer’s Strike!

Bill Maher and Jennifer Hudson have delayed the return of their TV talk shows due to the ongoing strike by writers and actors.

The Drew Barrymore show and The Talk have also paused their shows.

Maher last week said he would bring his show back into production, but on Monday said he’ll wait because talks are scheduled between producers and writers this week.

Talk shows are covered under a separate labour contract — the so-called Network Code — from the one actors and writers are striking. The Network Code also covers reality TV, sports, morning news shows, soap operas and game shows.

Other daytime shows have resumed. “The View” has returned for its 27th season on ABC, while “Live With Kelly and Mark” — neither are governed by writers guild rules — have also been producing fresh episodes.

The ongoing strike pits the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Disney, Netflix, Amazon and others.