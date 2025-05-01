Mother’s Day: For the Love of All That Is Holy, Let Mom Nap



If you really want to win Mother’s Day this year — let the woman nap!

We’re two weeks out from Mother’s Day, and if you haven’t sorted a gift yet, don’t panic. Most moms aren’t secretly hoping for diamonds or a spa weekend (although we wouldn’t say no).

What they really want? A break from doing all the things, all the time.

In a recent survey, a whopping 94% of moms said they’d love more sleep, and nearly half declared that “a nap with no one needing you” is the ultimate dream gift. (Honestly, that does sound like heaven.)

Other highly rated “luxuries” include:

– Eating a hot meal (before it goes cold),

– Not having to make a single decision all day,

– And getting a solo bathroom break. (Raise your hand if your toddler’s ever held a full conversation with you through the door.)

60% of moms said they’d gladly trade in physical gifts if it meant they could catch a few ZZZs, and a quarter can’t even remember the last time they napped. That’s not just sleep deprivation — that’s a full-blown memory blackout.

So yes, gifts are great. Quality time is precious. But if you really want to show appreciation this Mother’s Day? Step up, take over, and let mum put her feet up — uninterrupted.

Bonus points if you sneak her a hot coffee and promise not to ask where the lunch bags are.