Move Over, Lobster—Hot Dog Towers Are Taking Over Summer BBQs!

I’ve always believed backyard barbecues should be laid-back, ketchup-on-your-shirt, grab-a-napkin kind of events. But apparently, the grill game is getting a glow up this summer—with hot dog towers. Yep. You read that right. HOT. DOG. TOWERS.

Instagram/SirWieners

Forget seafood towers (because, let’s be honest, who can afford lobster rolls for the whole crew?)—this trend is all about stacking those buns, literally. Inspired by restaurants like Sir Wieners in South Carolina and spots like Trina’s Starlite Lounge in Massachusetts, hot dog towers are quickly becoming the perfect mix of “ridiculous and delicious.”

Here’s the idea: grab a multi-tiered serving platter and layer it up with an assortment of hot dogs—classic, chili cheese, bacon-wrapped, maybe even a veggie dog for your one cousin who always asks. Throw some truffle fries on a tier, line up your condiments on another, and boom—instant barbecue baller status. Bonus points if you toss in pigs-in-a-blanket or corn dogs for that Instagram-worthy moment.

Instagram/SirWieners

It’s comfort food with a little drama. Servers in some places are even delivering them with sparklers. I mean, come on, if your BBQ doesn’t include a fireworks-level entrance for your wieners… are you even Summering?

Aside from being an obvious crowd-pleaser, hot dog towers are perfect for sharing, low-maintenance, and, let’s face it, hilariously fun. Whether you’re planning a casual backyard hang or throwing a summer birthday bash, this trend might be the thing that takes your hosting game to the next level.

So get your tongs ready and your tower stands prepped. Because this Summer, it’s not about who brings the fanciest salad… it’s about who stacks the best dogs.