Movies Coming Out In November!

It’s the start of a new month and there’s lots to look forward to and there is no shortage of movies hitting the big screen:

On November 10th:

The Marvels! Disney and Marvel Studios’ newest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry sees Brie Larson return as as Captain Marvel, now teaming up alongside Iman Vellani as teenage superhero Ms. Marvel (from the 2022 Disney+ series of the same name) and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who was first introduced in the 2021 Disney+ series “WandaVision”.

The Holdovers!

The comedy-drama stars Paul Giamatti as an unlikable history teacher at a boys-only boarding school in 1970, forced to confront his vulnerable side when he’s assigned to remain at school over the holiday break to look after students who can’t go home.

November 17th:

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Lionsgate’s action drama prequel reveals the origin story of how the Hunger Games competition began. Four 2010s films depicted the dystopian battle royale, in which teenagers and children are selected to fight to the death.

Trolls Band Together!

Universal’s animated threequel sees the return of Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick to the recording booth. In this one, with a premise referencing Timberlake’s boy band past as a member of *NSync, his character Branch seeks to rescue his kidnapped brother and reunite his childhood boy band BroZone.

November 22:

Wish!

Disney releases a major animated film on Thanksgiving week almost every year. This time around, it’s an original animated musical starring Ariana DeBose, in her first major film since winning the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for 2021’s West Side Story. Chris Pine voices the villain.

Napoleon!

Apple Studios’ historical drama, released by Sony Pictures, stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French dictator and military general Napoleon Bonaparte.