Movies Coming Out on Christmas Day

Because Sometimes You Need a Break From Your Family

If Christmas Day gets a little… loud, theatres have you covered. This year, seven movies are hitting the big screen on December 25, which means there are plenty of excuses to put on real pants and leave the house.

Pro tip: check your local theatre listings and maybe grab tickets early. Nothing says holiday stress like arguing over sold-out showtimes.

Here are a few of the Christmas Day releases worth knowing about:

Song Sung Blue

Perfect for: Dreamers, romantics, and anyone who owns a Neil Diamond playlist

This feel-good musical drama is based on the 2008 documentary of the same name and stars Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as Mike and Claire Sardina, a married couple who perform as a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder.

Written, co-produced, and directed by Craig Brewer, this one leans heavily into big emotions, big songs, and singing along even though you swore you wouldn’t.

Basically, it’s your chance to belt out “Sweet Caroline” in a theatre without judgment. Christmas magic.

Anaconda

Perfect for: Laughs, chaos, and pretending this is a “new” idea

Yes, that Anaconda. But rebooted.

This action-comedy stars Paul Rudd and Jack Black, which already tells you everything you need to know. The film follows two men desperately trying to recapture their youth by travelling to the Amazon to remake the 1997 Anaconda movie.

It’s ridiculous on purpose, packed with jokes, and designed to make you laugh while quietly questioning how this pitch got approved.

Honestly? Sounds like a blast.

Marty Supreme

Perfect for: Sports fans who enjoy drama with a side of humour

If you like sports stories but don’t need them to be super serious, Marty Supreme might be your Christmas pick.

Inspired by the life of real-life table tennis legend Marty Reisman, this sports comedy-drama is loosely based on his story. It’s set in 1950s New York City and follows Marty’s struggle to pursue a career in professional ping pong.

Yes, ping pong.

And somehow, it works.

Winnie the Pooh: Hundred Acre Christmas

Perfect for: Kids, parents, and adults who are emotionally exhausted

Of course, there’s something for the little ones.

This festive Winnie the Pooh movie marks the first instalment of a new preschool series and brings Christmas cheer to the Hundred Acre Wood. It’ll be showing in select theatres, but will also be available on Amazon Prime Video, which means you don’t even have to leave the couch if you don’t want to.

Low stakes. Cozy vibes. Zero arguments.

Final Thoughts

Whether you’re looking to laugh, cry, sing, or simply escape the house for two hours, Christmas Day movie releases have options for everyone.

Sometimes the best gift you can give yourself is a dark theatre, a bucket of popcorn, and not having to answer one more question about your life choices.

Merry Christmas… and enjoy the show 🎬🎄