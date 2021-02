It looks like both characters will not be returning to the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That.”

It was already announced that Kim Cattrall wouldn’t be back as sexy Samantha and now it’s revealed that Chris Noth, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s great love “Mr. Big,” will also not be back.

That’s a seriously ‘Mr. Big’ disappointment for fans of the show, which is being filmed for HBO Max.