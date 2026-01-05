Mr. Bubble Is Selling Bubble Bath-Flavoured Soda

In news no one asked for, but everyone is now thinking about. Mr. Bubble has launched a bubble bath-flavoured soda to celebrate National Bubble Bath Day.

And before your brain goes to a dark place, no, it’s not made from used bathwater. Relax.

So… What Does It Taste Like?

Mr. Bubble’s classic bubble bath has always smelled like bubble gum, and that’s the flavour they’re going with here. According to the brand, fans can now “sip the nostalgic bubble gum scent they’ve known for decades.”

The company claims the soda tastes light and not too sweet, which feels like something you’d say when you’re trying to convince yourself this is normal.

What’s Actually In It

The soda is made with:

cane sugar (no corn syrup)

vegetable juice for colour

“natural” flavouring, which is doing a lot of heavy lifting here

It’s also vegan and caffeine-free, which is comforting, but not in the way they probably intended.

Where You Can Buy It

National Bubble Bath Day isn’t until Thursday, but the soda is already on sale through Mr. Bubble’s parent company, The Village Company.

Pricing:

$3.50 for a single can

$25 for a 12-pack, in case you want to fully commit to chaos

The tagline? “Taste the nostalgia.”

Which somehow makes it both better and worse.

The Bottom Line

This feels like one of those products that exists purely to test the limits of human curiosity. You don’t want it. But you do want to know what it tastes like. And that, friends, is how they get you. 🫧🥤