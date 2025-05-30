Sydney Sweeney Is Selling Soap... Infused with Her Actual Bathwater?

Just when you thought celebrity product launches couldn’t get weirder than Gwyneth’s candle or the Jonas Brothers’ popcorn, bam—Sydney Sweeney said, “Hold my loofah.”

Yes, it’s true. The Euphoria star is teaming up once again with soap brand Dr. Squatch to release a limited-edition bar of soap called Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss—and apparently, it’s infused with her actual bathwater.

(We know. Take a moment. Breathe. Maybe grab a bar of soap to emotionally cleanse.)

In a series of Instagram posts dropped Thursday, Sweeney announced that the sudsy souvenir will be available starting June 6. If you’re wondering what it smells like, the brand says it’s “a perfect combination of the two best places on the planet:

The outdoors and Sydney Sweeney’s bathtub.” We’re talking notes of pine, Douglas fir, earthy moss, and… celebrity bath residue. Because obviously.

If this sounds like something your weird cousin might buy “for the jokes” but keep forever in a shadow box, you’re not alone. There’s even a giveaway happening, but you have to be 18+ to enter—because apparently, there are legal implications to bottling bathtime.

Dr. Squatch and Sweeney previously went viral last fall for an ad campaign featuring her lounging in a bubble bath and calling out “dirty little boys.” (Which somehow helped sell soap, instead of putting everyone on a list.)

So, how much will it cost to lather yourself in Sydney’s sudsy essence? Just $8 a bar. Not bad for something that might end up in a museum of pop culture oddities one day.

Honestly, we’ve seen worse. At least it’s not a limited-edition line of celebrity foot scrub. Yet.