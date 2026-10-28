MR. SUB Is Selling Subs For $6.68 on National Sandwich Day

Lunch for under seven bucks? In 2026? Somebody alert the authorities.

MR.SUB is celebrating National Sandwich Day on Tuesday, November 3, with a one-day deal that could make lunch a little cheaper.

The Canadian sandwich chain is offering Small Classic Deli Subs for $6.68, with the price chosen as a nod to 1968, the year MR.SUB was founded.

The deal includes several Classic Deli favourites, including:

Assorted

Turkey

Ham

Italian Salami

Pizza Sub

You can customize your sandwich with your favourite toppings and, of course, add MR.SUB's signature '68 Sub Sauce.

RELATED: How Many Sandwiches Do You Eat Each Week? The Average Canadian Has Six!



There's One Catch

The $6.68 deal is available online only, meaning you'll have to order through the MR.SUB website or the MR.SUB app.

The promotion is available for one day only on November 3 at participating locations.

And considering what it costs to grab lunch these days, finding something for $6.68 feels less like a promotion and more like accidentally travelling back in time.

You Could Also Win Free Subs for a Year

MR.SUB is extending the National Sandwich Day fun throughout November with a contest for its Rewards members.

Every eligible MR.SUB purchase made during November can give members a chance to win free Large Subs for a year.

To enter, you'll need to be a MR.SUB Rewards member and either scan your Rewards card when ordering in-store or make sure you're logged into your account when ordering online.

More eligible visits during the promotion mean more chances to win.

So mark November 3 on the calendar if you're looking for a cheap lunch.

Because in this economy, a sandwich under $7 might be the real National Holiday.