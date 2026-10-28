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MR. SUB Is Selling Subs For $6.68 on National Sandwich Day

Food
Published October 28, 2026
By Charlie

Lunch for under seven bucks? In 2026? Somebody alert the authorities.

MR.SUB is celebrating National Sandwich Day on Tuesday, November 3, with a one-day deal that could make lunch a little cheaper.

The Canadian sandwich chain is offering Small Classic Deli Subs for $6.68, with the price chosen as a nod to 1968, the year MR.SUB was founded.

The deal includes several Classic Deli favourites, including:

  • Assorted
  • Turkey
  • Ham
  • Italian Salami
  • Pizza Sub

You can customize your sandwich with your favourite toppings and, of course, add MR.SUB's signature '68 Sub Sauce.

RELATED: How Many Sandwiches Do You Eat Each Week? The Average Canadian Has Six!


There's One Catch

The $6.68 deal is available online only, meaning you'll have to order through the MR.SUB website or the MR.SUB app.

The promotion is available for one day only on November 3 at participating locations.

And considering what it costs to grab lunch these days, finding something for $6.68 feels less like a promotion and more like accidentally travelling back in time.

You Could Also Win Free Subs for a Year

MR.SUB is extending the National Sandwich Day fun throughout November with a contest for its Rewards members.

Every eligible MR.SUB purchase made during November can give members a chance to win free Large Subs for a year.

To enter, you'll need to be a MR.SUB Rewards member and either scan your Rewards card when ordering in-store or make sure you're logged into your account when ordering online.

More eligible visits during the promotion mean more chances to win.

So mark November 3 on the calendar if you're looking for a cheap lunch.

Because in this economy, a sandwich under $7 might be the real National Holiday.

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