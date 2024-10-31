How Many Sandwiches Do You Eat Each Week? The Average Canadian Has Six!

When it comes to lunchtime classics, the humble sandwich is king. Whether it’s the comfort of a grilled cheese, the protein punch of chicken and turkey, or the nostalgia of a PB&J, Canadians are reaching for sandwiches more often than you might think.

A new survey reveals that the average person eats six sandwiches weekly, with grilled cheese and chicken taking the top spots in our hearts (and stomachs).

Sandwiches Are a Staple in Our Diets

The survey, conducted in honour of National Sandwich Day on November 3rd, found that sandwiches make up 30% of the average Canadian’s diet. A surprising 60% of people admit that sandwiches are a go-to staple, with 46% even saying they could survive happily on sandwiches alone for the rest of their lives!

So, what makes sandwiches such an everyday essential? Many point to their versatility; sandwiches can be enjoyed hot or cold, thrown together in 10 minutes, and are customizable. Whether you’re craving classic deli-style meats, a cheesy melt, or a protein-packed tuna salad, the options are limitless.

Canada’s Top Sandwich Picks

Curious about which sandwiches made the top of the list? Here’s a look at the nation’s favourites:

Grilled Cheese - 42% Chicken - 40% Turkey - 30% Ham - 27% Tuna - 24% Egg Salad - 21% PB&J - 21% Meatball - 19%

Grilled cheese reigns supreme, capturing 42% of sandwich lovers' hearts. The simplicity and comfort of a gooey, melty grilled cheese just can’t be beaten!

A Sandwich for Every Mood

One of the best parts of sandwiches is their ability to keep things interesting. Swapping out ingredients means you never have to feel bored, even if you’re eating sandwiches all week long.

Whether you go for a light, veggie-packed wrap on Monday, a hearty meatball sub on Wednesday, or a creamy tuna on Friday, sandwiches are a satisfying option any day of the week.

So, next time you’re struggling with what to make for lunch, remember: the classic sandwich has stood the test of time for a reason! What’s your go-to?