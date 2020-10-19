MUST TRY: Hot Chocolate… BOMBS? 😍
The sugar-lover in me is very happy.
TikTok has really become a 60 second paradise for some really cool food trends!
Case in point this next one… HOT CHOCOLATE BOMBS!
Sorry lactose-intolerant and vegans.
Basically, take a bath bomb.
BOOM. It’s edible.
Then, take hot chocolate mix, marshmallows, and put it inside a chocolate shell.
Pour hot milk over it and you’re cooking!
Check it out below:
@cocoacreations
#cocobomb #cocoabomb #hotchocolate #hotchocolatebomb #chocolate #bomb #imakethese
Are you giving this a try?
I TOTALLY am, I love this idea. Might even make em from scratch!