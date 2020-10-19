MUST TRY: Hot Chocolate… BOMBS? 😍

TikTok has really become a 60 second paradise for some really cool food trends!

Case in point this next one… HOT CHOCOLATE BOMBS!

Sorry lactose-intolerant and vegans.

Basically, take a bath bomb.

BOOM. It’s edible.

Then, take hot chocolate mix, marshmallows, and put it inside a chocolate shell.

Pour hot milk over it and you’re cooking!

Check it out below:

Are you giving this a try?

I TOTALLY am, I love this idea. Might even make em from scratch!