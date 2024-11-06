“My Best Friend’s Dad” – The Surprising New Baby Name Trend for Girls in 2025

Who would’ve thought? The latest trend in baby names might just come from the most unexpected source: your best friend’s dad! That’s right – dads' names everywhere are getting a fresh spin, especially when naming baby girls.

From Grandpa Names to “My Best Friend’s Dad” Names

The trend of giving girls “grandpa names” has been bubbling up for a while. In 2022, Nameberry even forecasted it, suggesting that traditionally male names like Max, Lenny, and Teddy would take on a new life as popular choices for girls.

Now, baby name consultants are taking it a step further with what they’re calling the “My Best Friend’s Dad” trend, expected to be big in 2025.

Why Dad Names Are Suddenly Cool for Girls

This twist is simple: think of your best friend, their dad, and what he’s called. Now, ask yourself – could that name work as a stylish, modern name for a baby girl? If the answer’s “Yes,” you might just be on to something! Imagine names like Scottie, Tommie, Mickey, or Billie gaining traction as cute and edgy options for girls.

It seems like we’re breaking down naming norms one trend at a time. After all, “My Best Friend’s Dad” names capture both a sense of familiarity and a dash of unexpected charm – perfect for parents who want to stand out. Who knew that Dad could be so trendy?