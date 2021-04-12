‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ In The Works

Bring out the celebratory Bundt cake and Windex – there’s going to be a third “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” movie!

Nia Vardalos, the writer and star of the first two movies, confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing that she has a third movie ready to go.

Nia took to instagram to confirm that they have been trying to get this movie made, but are having issues getting insurance due to the pandemic for the cast and crew. Vardalos says while they are distributed by Universal Studios, the movie itself is an independent.

The 58-year-old continued, stating that “apparently, independent films cannot get insurance.” Vardalos, whose Instagram bio reads “if you have independent-film insurance, I now do read DMs,” said that “when we get film insurance, we are going to Greece to film.”

The original movie, which premiered in theatres in 2002, was produced by Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

After the movie’s box office success, “My Big Fat Greek Life,” a television series based on the film, aired in 2003. In 2016, a sequel that told the story of Constatine and Kazan’s characters’ wedding, “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,” premiered.