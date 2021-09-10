‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Actor Michael Constantine Dies At 94

The actor is known for playing the Windex-loving father in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.”

Constantine is also known for his Emmy-winning role as high school principal Seymour Kaufman in the TV series “Room 222” from 1969 to 1974.

His family revealed to a local outlet that the actor died peacefully of natural causes in his hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania on August 31.

Constantine’s role in “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” dominated box offices in 2002. The film grossed a total of $241 million. The Greek-born actor played Gus Portokalos, an overprotective Greek father.

Constantine had guest roles on various other shows, including “Naked City,” “Perry Mason,” “Ironside,” “Gunsmoke” and “Hey, Landlord” in the 1960s, and “Remington Steele,” “Murder, She Wrote” and “Law & Order” in the ’80s and ’90s.

He appeared in “The Last Mile” (1959), “The Hustler” (1961), starring Paul Newman, the 1969 comedies “If It’s Tuesday, This Must Be Belgium” and “Don’t Drink the Water,” and “Voyage of the Damned” (1976).

Constantine later reprised his role on the TV series “My Big Fat Greek Life,” a sitcom that appeared briefly on CBS in 2003.

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2” was his final credit in 2016.