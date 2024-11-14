My Little Pony, Transformers, and Phase 10 Join the National Toy Hall of Fame

The National Toy Hall of Fame has revealed its newest inductees, adding three iconic toys to its prestigious collection. This year, the honour goes to My Little Pony, Transformers, and the beloved card game Phase 10.

These toys have become staples in the lives of many and have shaped generations of playtime.

A Look Back at the Inductees

My Little Pony : First introduced in 1982, My Little Pony quickly captured the hearts of children with its vibrant colours, unique designs, and messages of friendship. Over the years, the franchise has expanded into TV shows, movies, and merchandise, making it a lasting cultural phenomenon.

: First introduced in 1982, My Little Pony quickly captured the hearts of children with its vibrant colours, unique designs, and messages of friendship. Over the years, the franchise has expanded into TV shows, movies, and merchandise, making it a lasting cultural phenomenon. Transformers : Coming in hot in 1984, Transformers were more than just toys—they were robots in disguise. These action figures, with their ability to transform from vehicles to robots and back again, were not only a hit with kids but also inspired animated series, movies, and comics, making Transformers one of the most enduring franchises in pop culture.

: Coming in hot in 1984, Transformers were more than just toys—they were robots in disguise. These action figures, with their ability to transform from vehicles to robots and back again, were not only a hit with kids but also inspired animated series, movies, and comics, making Transformers one of the most enduring franchises in pop culture. Phase 10: Created in 1982, this card game quickly became a family favourite. Known for its easy-to-learn rules yet strategic gameplay, Phase 10 has had staying power through decades, keeping players engaged with its fun twists and rounds.

The Finalists That Didn’t Make the Cut

This year, nine other toys were finalists but didn’t quite make it into the Hall of Fame. These included the Pokémontrading card game, the Apples to Apples board game, Hess Toy Trucks, remote-controlled vehicles, trampolines, Choose Your Own Adventure gamebooks, the classic Stick Horse (or hobbyhorse), and even plain old balloons.

While they didn’t cut it this time around, they’ve certainly left their mark on generations of play.

Last Year’s Inductees

It’s also worth noting last year’s inductees, which included classics like Baseball Cards, Cabbage Patch Kids, the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, and the fun-loving Nerf toys. Each of these toys has earned a place in toy history, having influenced not only the market but also childhood memories across the globe.

As the National Toy Hall of Fame continues to celebrate toys that have stood the test of time, it’s clear that play is an essential part of growing up, no matter the era. Whether you grew up with My Little Pony or spent hours battling Autobots and Decepticons, these inductees will live on in our hearts—and on our shelves—for years to come!