Naomi Judd died by suicide after longtime illness: report

According to reports, the iconic country music star died by suicide after years of struggling with mental illness!

Naomi’s daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, said they lost their mom to “the disease of mental illness” in a statement released on Saturday.

Multiple sources have reported to news outlets that the 76-year-old Judd killed herself, but no other details were provided.

Larry Strickland, Naomi’s husband of 32 years, had also previously made a statement. “Naomi Judd’s family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time,” he said.

Naomi and Wynonna, 57, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Earlier last month, Naomi and Wynonna had announced they would reunite for a celebratory final tour that was set to launch in September.

Naomi had been candid about her mental health struggles in the past. In 2016, she revealed her battles with “extreme” and “severe depression” that left her housebound.