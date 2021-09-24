Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is a day for reflection and education.

The day honours the lost children and Survivors of residential schools, their families and communities. Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process.

On September 30th, join us in wearing an orange shirt to mark Canada’s National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

To learn more about Canada’s call to action and reconciliation process click here.

Join in the conversation