National Honesty Day!

Honesty Day is a special day celebrated every year on April 30th. It encourages everyone to be truthful and open in all aspects of life.

This day was created in the early 1990s by M. Hirsh Goldberg, author of The Book of Lies. It aims to promote honesty, a core value often overlooked but crucial for trust and integrity in relationships, work, and self-reflection.

The date, April 30th, marks a meaningful choice, serving as a counterbalance to April Fools’ Day, a day known for jokes and deception.

Honesty Day calls for candidness and openness, asking everyone to embrace truth-telling and honesty in their daily interactions. Activities suggested for this day include being truthful in all conversations, sharing truths you might have held back, and promoting transparency in leadership and relationships.