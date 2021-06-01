In June, Canadians celebrate National Indigenous History Month to honour the history, heritage, and diversity of Indigenous peoples in Canada. We also recognize the strength of present-day Indigenous Communities.

National Indigenous History Month is a time for learning about, appreciating and acknowledging the contributions First Nations, Inuit and Metis people have made in shaping Canada.

Join 107-5 Kool FM in commemorating National Indigenous History Month and learn more about their stories, traditions, and culture by clicking here.