After the bustle and excitement of the Christmas season, National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day on January 6 provides the perfect end to the season. It’s the last of the 12 days of Christmas and encourages us to finally let go of the holidays, take down our trees, and usher in Epiphany.

Christmas trees have been around since the 1500s, some say even earlier, and have become an integral part of the Christmas festivities.

Just like the celebrations, the time you choose to take down your Christmas tree is completely at your discretion.

Many people take theirs down right after the opening of gifts on Boxing Day, and others leave it up until New Year’s Day, or even for a while after. However, if you’re one of those people who simply can’t seem to get around the depressing chore, National Take Down the Christmas Tree Day may present you with the perfect opportunity.