Since 2011, National Ugly Christmas Sweater Day has grown to be an international event. Now occurring on the third Friday of December, the celebration gives holiday lovers worldwide a chance to wear their ugly Christmas sweaters.

HOW TO OBSERVE AN UGLY CHRISTMAS SWEATER DAY

Try these tips to take the prize:



Animal or cartoon characters with a holiday theme give sweaters a kitsch feel. Think reindeer, snowmen, mice, kittens or elves.



Select ridiculous colours. The more they clash, the better.



Embellish. Scratch that. Over-embellish! Pom-poms, bells, felt, tinsel, or any other glittery, jingly items lying around the house.



Add a collar, dickey, or ruffle.



Electrify it! Put Rudolph to shame and go to the head of the team with bright, flashing lights!



Give it some 80s flair with shoulder pads.



Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater. Use #UglyChristmasSweaterDay or #ChristmasSweaterDay to post on social media.