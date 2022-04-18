Most Gen X Women Haven’t Worn Their Natural Hair Colour In Years!

New research says that the average female Gen X’er hasn’t worn her natural hair colour since 2019!

A poll of 2,000 women ages 42-57 revealed that half have spent between two to six years dying their hair a different colour than what they were born with.

One in three said they aren’t even sure what their natural colour is anymore. Another one-third of respondents in relationships aren’t sure that their partner knows their real hair colour, either.

Related: How to Make Your Own Hair Mask To Moisturize Your Locks!…

Additionally, the survey also found that almost half are confident that nobody knows they dye their hair. The average Gen Xer admits that they’ve sported five different hair colours in their lifetime. Most say that they started to colour their hair before the age of 30.

Almost 60% say that they dyed their hair more when they were younger than they do now. 74% are more likely to keep a hair colour if they get complimented on it. Similarly, 71% admitted that a hair change boosts their confidence.

Four in 10 respondents have used dye to cover their grey hairs or maintain their natural colour. Four in 10 even started embracing their greys more during the pandemic.

WHY DO WOMEN CHOOSE NEW HAIR COLORS?