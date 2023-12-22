Nearly Half of Gen Z Think They Could Write A Self-Help Book

Shocking, nearly have of Gen Z think that their life experience is enough so far for them to write a self-help book.

A recent survey of 2,000 U.S. adults discovered that youth and wisdom are not mutually exclusive, with Gen Z (81%) much more confident they could pen a book with life advice than millennials (48%) or boomers (28%)

The average person starts reading self-help books at 14 years old, but Gen Z readers (60%) are more likely than older generations to begin reading these books between ages 10 and 15.

Almost half (49%) write down their favourite quotes from books that inspired them, and the average person remembers about three of these quotes off the top of their head.

What motivates people to read this genre? Wanting to overcome specific challenges, improve their career, gain knowledge and skills and cope with stress or anxiety.

SELF-HELP BOOKS WITH THE BIGGEST IMPACT ON PEOPLE’S LIVES

“How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie – 47%

“Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell – 47%

“The Way Forward” by Yung Pueblo – 44%

“Atomic Habits” by James Clear – 40%

“Chicken Soup For the Soul” series – 26%

“Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff” by Richard Carlson – 21%

“7 Habits of Highly Effective People” by Stephen R. Covey – 15%

AUTHORS PEOPLE ASSOCIATE WITH THE SELF-HELP GENRE