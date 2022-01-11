Nearly Half of Married Couples Only Stay Together For the Kids

When asked, 2000 couples describe their relationship as ‘comfortable’ and or ‘repetitive.’ A further 12 percent believe their marriage is the leading cause of stress in their lives.

And one-sixth of married men and women think their relationship is only hanging on because they can’t afford to be single.

The study also found just under 14 percent of married men and women would go as far as to say they wish they’d NEVER married their spouse.

Men are twice as likely to regret their choice to get married, and also consider themselves more likely to be in marriage completely devoid of love.

It also emerged one in four married adults is still with their partner because they’re afraid of being alone.

Just under half (47 percent) are sticking it out because they have children together, and one in four even worry what others would think of them, were they to divorce.

WHEN IT COMES TO SEX

The study also found 35 percent of those polled often argue with their spouse, while a huge 51 percent believe there is ‘no romance’ in their relationship.

A further 45 percent bemoan the lack of sex in their marriage, with more than one in five NEVER getting intimate between the sheets.

The national average amount of sex between married adults is just under four times per month.

As a result of unhappy marriages, one in six have cheated on their spouse – with men more likely to stray.

Fourteen percent of men have cheated multiple times, compared to just five percent of women, according to the OnePoll.com figures.

The Secrets to a happy marriage include:

Trust

satisfying sex life

honesty

selfless gestures

THE TOP 10 REASONS PEOPLES’ MARRIAGES STRUGGLE

1. There is no romance

2. Lack of sex

3. There’s little/no excitement

4. They argue a lot

5. They don’t spend enough time together

6. Too many money worries

7. They have different hobbies/interests

8. They don’t talk enough

9. They are too lazy

10. They are too selfish