Nearly Half of the People Would Avoid A Store If It Doesn’t Have This!

New research finds that half of people would avoid going to a store that didn’t have a drive-thru.

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults found that twice as many people prefer the drive-thru to go in-store (28% vs. 14%).

And a third of those who prefer drive-thrus said they will “always” choose that option when it’s available (32%).

Results showed that people are using the drive-thru for a multitude of reasons, most commonly for coffee (63%) or fast food (60%), at least three times a week.

Some are even visiting the drive-thru to get their pharmaceutical (13%) and bank needs at least once a week (20%).

People are most likely to show up at the drive-thru around mid-morning — between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. (35%), with 12:55 p.m. being the average time respondents recall sitting at the window.

IT’S A PERSONALITY THING!

The survey also looked at the personality differences between those who prefer drive-thrus versus going in-store and found that 77% of people who prefer drive-thrus consider themselves to be patient.

Surprisingly, these respondents are less likely to feel anxious when talking to store employees than those who prefer to go in-store (6% vs. 28%).

They’re even more likely to feel confident about talking to employees in-store (31% vs. 24%).

Those who prefer to go in-store are more likely to be introverted than extroverted (63% vs. 34%), while drive-thru-goers’ personalities are the opposite (44% introverted vs. 53% extroverted).

What is it about the drive-thru that appeals to so many people?

It’s a faster option

They prefer the comfort of staying in their car

Avoiding long lines!

But going in-store has its perks, too, like avoiding long lines of cars, getting to see what you want in person and stretching your legs and walking around.

Drive-thrus just can’t be beaten, though, as two-thirds of respondents said they get better service than when going in-store (69%).