Listen Live

Need A New Side Gig? Become A Professional Baby Namer!

Who knew this was a thing!

By Kool Parents

Who knew that people would pay someone else to name their unborn child?

 

But this is a thing!  Taylor A. Humphrey is a professional baby namer and has helped name more than 100 babies, raking in more than $150,000 from cashed-up couples.

Expectant parents are paying upwards of $1,500 to a pro who picks the perfect name for their kid.

 

Related: Photographer Creates ‘Friend’ Shoot with Newborn Babies…

 

The irony of this is that Taylor does not have kids of her own.

 

More

Related posts

Parents Dread Family MealTime!

The Average Child Will Have 104 Boo Boos Each Year!

KOOL FM’s Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt @ Drysdale’s Tree Farm