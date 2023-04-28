If you’re lucky, you will live on a street with great neighbours! But the reality is, that most people have that one neighbour they wish would move away!

The average adult hasn’t spoken to their neighbour for three weeks – but millions enjoy ‘passive-aggressive’ posts on community social media pages.

When wanting to communicate about annoyances such as dogs barking loudly, inappropriate parking and garbage, 18 percent find it easier or prefer to voice their thoughts online, rather than approach a neighbour to discuss in person.

TOP 20 NEIGHBOURLY ANNOYANCES

1. Inappropriate parking

2. Loud music

3. Dogs barking loudly

4. Shouting

5. Noisy children

6. Noise from a house party

7. Doors being slammed

8. Loud TV

9. Messy exterior appearance e.g. not tidying up, leaving paint chipped etc

10. Animal feces left outside

11. Smoking

12. Having a fire/bbq

13. Leaving the bins out/not putting the away

14. Having to take their parcels in repeatedly

15. Swearing loudly

16. Littering

17. Not giving you a heads-up about construction work

18. Having a bold colour front door

19. Not holding a door open for you

20. Not holding a lift for you