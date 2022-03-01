Neil Diamond Is the Latest Artist To Sell Off His Entire Song Catalogue

“Sweet Caroline” will soon belong to Universal Music Group, following a deal that will see the major music label acquire Diamond’s life work.

In a statement on Monday, UMG said the deal also covered the rights to all recordings from Diamond’s 60-year career, including 110 unreleased tracks, an unreleased album and archival long-form videos. It said it would record and release Diamond’s future music if he returned to the studio.

There’s no word on what the deal is worth.

Neil Diamond is one of the best-selling artists in the world having sold more than 130 million albums around the world.

He has had more than 70 songs on the Billboard charts and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In 2018, Diamond said he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and would retire from touring.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Neil Diamond