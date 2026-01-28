Neil Young Gives Greenland Free Access to His Entire Music Catalog

(Peace, love, and extremely good playlists)

Neil Young has decided the people of Greenland deserve something special. Not aid. Not speeches. Music. All of it.

The legendary rocker Neil Young announced Tuesday on his blog that he’s offering free access to his entire music catalogue to residents of Greenland — a place that has recently found itself awkwardly name-dropped in global political tension involving the U.S. and NATO.

Young’s offer lasts one full year, though he says it could be renewed. The only catch? You need a Greenland-based cellphone to apply. No VPN loopholes. No borrowing your cousin’s number. This is a geographically specific act of rock-and-roll generosity.

“This is an offer of Peace and Love,” Young wrote. Which feels very on-brand for a man who has spent decades doing exactly whatever he wants.

The move lands in sharp contrast to Young’s recent decision to pull his music from Amazon Music, a pointed protest aimed at the platform’s founder, Jeff Bezos, who has publicly supported Donald Trump. Neil Young doesn’t subtweet. He removes entire discographies.

So while some platforms lose access, Greenland gets the full Neil Young experience — from protest anthems to acoustic heartbreak — completely free. No algorithm. No ads. Just vibes and global commentary delivered via guitar.

Bottom line: Neil Young looked at international tension and thought, You know what this needs? “Heart of Gold.” And honestly, he might be right. 🌍🎶