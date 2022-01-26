Neil Young Threatens To Pull His Music From Spotify To Protest Joe Rogan ‘Misinformation’

According to Rolling Stone, Neil Young has threatened to remove all his music from Spotify, accusing the platform of providing controversial podcaster Joe Rogan an outlet to spread COVID-19 vaccine “misinformation.”

The letter was sent to the management team and record label but has since been deleted.

Part of Young’s letter read, “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” it said. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.”

JRE is estimated to have 11 million listeners per episode and is hosted exclusively on Spotify. Neil Young says “Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy.”

Young has been pleading with the audio streaming company to “please act on this immediately today and keep me informed of the time schedule.”

The rock star isn’t the first to hold Spotify’s feet to the fire for hiring Rogan, who joined the audio app in 2020 in an estimated $100 million deal.

Last week, 270 experts penned an open letter addressed to Spotify in which they condemned the top-rated show for “broadcasting misinformation, particularly regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.”