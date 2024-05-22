Nestlé Is Launching A Food Line Targeting Ozempic And Other Weight-Loss Drug Users  

Nestlé is launching a line of food products tailored to people using weight-loss medication to capitalize on a market expected to reach $30 billion in the next six years.

The global food giant plans to launch 12 products ranging from frozen protein pasta, sandwich melts and pizzas, all of which are made with a higher amount of protein and essential nutrients like iron, vitamin A and potassium. They are also “portion-aligned to a weight loss medication user’s appetite,” the company said.

Nestlé said it plans to sell the products for less than $5, but that prices may vary by retailer. They will hit stores in the fourth quarter of 2024. Roughly 1m Canadians use Ozempic or a similar drug…