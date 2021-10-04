Netflix Establishes $5.4 million Chadwick A. Boseman Memorial Scholarship

The late Chadwick Boseman studied directing and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts at Howard University. Recently, Howard’s College of Fine Arts was renamed after the Black Panther actor. Now there is a $5.4 million scholarship in his name.

This scholarship, established by Netflix, will benefit students immediately. This semester, one scholarship will be awarded to each class year. After that, one incoming freshman will receive the scholarship annually. The full scholarship will cover tuition for 4 years at the university.

The recipients will all exemplify “a drive for excellence, leadership, respect, empathy, and passion.”

Chadwick Boseman was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 but he never spoke publicly about it. During treatment, he continued to work and completed production for several films, including Marshall, Da 5 Bloods, Ma Rainey, and others. Boseman died on August 28, 2020 at his Los Angeles home with his wife and family by his side.

Image: Chadwick Boseman and Lupita Nyong’o speaking at the 2017 San Diego Comic Con International, for Black Panther / Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons