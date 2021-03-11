Listen Live

Netflix Announces Documentary About The Last Remaining Blockbuster

The documentary will be available to stream starting March 15

By Dirt/Divas

Do you even remember the last time you went to a video rental place to get a movie?  2009 may have been the last time I rented a movie from Blockbuster or Rogers Video!

 

Thanks to streaming, businesses like Blockbuster have become a thing of the past; except for in Bend, Oregon where the last remaining Blockbuster store is still operating.

 

Now, after helping to end the company, Netflix has announced they will be releasing a documentary about the last remaining Blockbuster store.

 

“The Last Blockbuster” includes interviews with fans and employees of the Oregon Blockbuster location, along with people in the industry giving viewers a nostalgic look at the iconic store.

