NETFLIX ANNOUNCES THE ENTIRE LIBRARY OF ‘SEINFELD’

Netflix confirmed that all 180 episodes of Seinfeld are coming to the streaming service, beginning on Oct. 1.

Netflix shared the news alongside a teaser for the release: “This fall, get ready for 2021’s hottest new show. Well, actually not new. But never seen before… on Netflix”

The release of the full library of Seinfeld episodes will mark the first time that every episode of the classic series will be available on a single service globally and in 4K.

Seinfeld, which ran for nine-season on NBC from 1989 to 1998, followed Jerry Seinfeld (Seinfeld), George Costanza (Jason Alexander), Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), and Cosmo Kramer (Michael Richards), a group of friends living in New York City.