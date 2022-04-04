Netflix Backs Away From Latest Project With Will Smith

According to reports, Smith was cast in ‘fast and Loose’, but that project has been quietly put on hold after Will slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

It’s unclear if Netflix will continue with the project with another actor or if it will be scrapped altogether.

Work on ‘Bad Boys 4’ has also been paused by Sony, and other projects in pre-production are likely likely to follow suit.

Smith recently resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences After he smacked Chris at the Oscars.