Netflix Finally Cracks Down On Password Sharing

If an ex still uses your account, you might be hearing from them soon. After launching paid-sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Spain, and Portugal, Netflix is finally cracking down on password sharing in the United States.

Netflix is planning a “broad rollout” in the coming quarter. What does this mean? Users will be able to add two people to their Netflix Standard or Premium plan for $6 per person.

The streaming giant claims that account sharing “undermines our ability to invest in and improve Netflix for our paying members.”

Netflix’s Selling Sunset Returns!

Selling Sunset will be released on May 19th on Netflix. This season sees the ladies taking their business to the next level, drama included we’re hoping!