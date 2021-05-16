Netflix Gives Us The First Look At ‘Masters of the Universe’ Reboot

80s kids get ready to geek out because Kevin Smith’s “Master of the Universe” reboot is coming and fans won’t have to wait much longer!

Photos of the upcoming animated series were shared by the streaming service this week, and now fans are more excited than ever to see what Smith brings to the franchise.

Nearly four decades later, the power returns! Created as a “love letter” to the fans who grew up with the franchise and produced by Mattel Television™, Masters of the Universe: Revelation premiers globally on July 23rd on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/EAFXbxySNz — Masters of the Universe (@MastersOfficial) May 13, 2021

According to the 50-year-old “Clerks” director, the new series will be a continuation of the story from the original ’80s animated show.

There’s a big cast behind this project! The new series will have a star-studded cast, including “Star Wars” legend Mark Hamill as Skeletor, “Game of Thrones” actress Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood as Prince Adam/He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root as Cringer, Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Jason Mewes as Stinkor, among others.

“Masters of the Universe” will begin streaming on July 23 on Netflix.