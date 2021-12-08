Netflix Hosting Massive Comedy Special

Netflix is putting together an 11-day festival with some of the biggest names in comedy, and even though it’s in LA after it’s all over and done, we will be able to see it for ourselves on the streaming service.

Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival will take place across 25 venues, including iconic locations such as the Greek Theater and the Hollywood Bowl.

It’s called Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival and it will go down from April 28th to May 8th. Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, Chelsea Handler, Amy Schumer, David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, Ellen, Dax Shepard, Tina Fey and Amy Pohler, Dave Chapelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Ken Jeong, Mike Myers, Pete Davidson, Seth Rogen and more.

There’s also an LGBTQ+ Celebration event that includes Margaret Cho, Tig Notaro, Wanda Sykes, Eddie Izzard, Sandra Bernhard and others.

More performers include Ali Wong, Aziz Ansari, Bert Kreischer, Bill Burr, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph and Gretchen Lieberum, Michael McIntyre, Mike Birbiglia, Nick Kroll and more…