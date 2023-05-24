Netflix Is Expanding Its Password Crackdown Around The World

Netflix announced Tuesday that it will continue to crack down on password sharing in the United States and more than 100 countries.

Many customers may be unaware their accounts are being shared for free outside of their households.

Emails will begin to be sent out about sharing passwords in 103 countries and territories.

The emails state that a Netflix account should only be used in one household. Paying customers can add a member outside of their homes for an additional fee. In the United States, the fee is $8 per month.

Members can also transfer a person’s profile so the user can keep their viewing history and recommendations.

This is just one way for the streaming service to make money as it faces competition from other streaming services. Netflix also created a new ad-supported option as another way to up revenue…

The company had estimated that more than 100 million households had supplied their log-in credentials to friends and family outside their homes.

Under the new policies, people within the same household can continue sharing a Netflix account and can use it on various devices when travelling, the company said.