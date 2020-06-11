Netflix Launches “Black Lives Matter” Collection of Movies and Shows

Netflix has launched a “Black Lives Matter” collection that highlights movies, shows and documentaries about the experience of black Americans.

The collection, which comes after weeks of protests around the United States ignited by the death of George Floyd, will feature titles including “13th,” “Orange Is the New Black,” “Moonlight” and Spike Lee’s new film “Da 5 Bloods,” which will be released this Friday.

“When we say ‘Black Lives Matter,’ we also mean ‘Black storytelling matters,’” said Netflix in a statement tweeted on Wednesday.

When we say “Black Lives Matter,” we also mean “Black storytelling matters.” With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time – we’re starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience. — Netflix (@netflix) June 10, 2020

Netflix users can access the new feature through the main menu by searching “Black Lives Matter.”