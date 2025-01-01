Netflix Scores Big with NFL Christmas Day Doubleheader

Move over, Christmas movies—Netflix’s first NFL Christmas Day doubleheader proved that live sports are the ultimate holiday binge. The streaming giant’s inaugural partnership with the NFL delivered blockbuster numbers, drawing more than 30 million viewers globally for each of the two games.

Record-Breaking NFL Action

The Baltimore Ravens dominated the Houston Texans with a 31-2 victory, averaging a jaw-dropping 31.3 million viewers worldwide, while the Kansas City Chiefs took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10, attracting an average of 30 million viewers. These games now hold the title of most-streamed NFL matchups in U.S. history.

For context, Nielsen and Netflix data show U.S. viewership averages of 27.2 million for Ravens-Texans and 25.8 million for Chiefs-Steelers. Globally, fans from 218 countries and territories tuned in, cementing Netflix’s first NFL season as a major win.

Related: Beyoncé to Headline NFL Christmas Day Halftime Show on Netflix

Redemption After a Rocky Start

This success couldn’t have come at a better time for Netflix, especially after widespread technical issues marred its Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight stream in November. Thankfully, the NFL broadcast only experienced one minor hiccup: streams restarted from the beginning rather than picking up live when viewers joined late.

What’s Next for Netflix and Live Sports?

This Christmas Day doubleheader marks the beginning of a three-year partnership between Netflix and the NFL, with at least one game guaranteed for next year. And since Christmas lands on a Thursday in 2025, fans could be in for another doubleheader holiday treat.

The timing couldn’t be better for Netflix, as it gears up for the debut of its global partnership with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Starting Monday, Monday Night Raw will stream exclusively on Netflix, adding another layer of live sports to the platform’s growing lineup.

A New Era for Netflix

With its NFL success and WWE partnership, Netflix is proving it’s not just a home for binge-worthy series and holiday rom-coms—it’s also a rising star in the world of live sports. Will Netflix become the go-to destination for sports fans? Time will tell, but for now, they’ve got the momentum.