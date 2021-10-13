NETFLIX ORDERS ‘THAT ’70S SHOW’ SPINOFF SERIES ‘THAT ’90S SHOW’

Netflix has ordered 10 episodes of the show, and Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp — who played parents Red and Kitty Forman in the original series are set to return in “That ’90s Show.”

The original series creators Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner and their daughter Lindsey Turner are onboard as writers and executive producers, with “That 70’s Show” alum Gregg Mettler also writing in addition to serving as executive producer and show runner. Smith and Rupp will executive produce as well as star in the new show.

“That ’70s Show” debuted on Fox in 1998, running for eight seasons and 200 episodes. The show starred Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher, and Wilmer Valderrama.

According to a show synopsis for the new series, it’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place, WI, kids.