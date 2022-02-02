Netflix Releases First Trailer for It’s Sequel to ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’

The classic horror movie reboot just keeps rolling in. Recent remakes of “Fright Night,” “Evil Dead,” “Carrie,” and “It” were solid entries into the genre, but the latest may be the bravest attempt of all.

As Yahoo Entertainment reported, the trailer has just been released for Netflix’s reimagining of what some may consider being the best horror movie of all time, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

This will be the ninth entry into the franchise since the surprising success and enduring influence of the 1974 original. The twist here is that the new movie forgets all the sequels and paints, or rather blood-splatters, itself as a direct sequel to the first.

The trailer is a terrifying heart-pounder!

Directed by David Blue Garcia (“Tejano”), the new “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” pulls its chain on February 18 on Netflix.