NETFLIX RENEWS ‘COBRA KAI’ FOR SEASON 5

Netflix announced that it has renewed Cobra Kai for a fifth season; season 4 of the series will premiere on the streaming service this December.

Production on Season 5 will begin this fall in Atlanta, where all four previous seasons have filmed. Netflix previously announced that Season 4 of Cobra Kai will reintroduce Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver, the villain from ‘The Karate Kid Part III.’

Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube in 2018 and moved to Netflix after two seasons.

William Zabka, Ralph Macchio, and Martin Kove reprise their roles from the Karate Kid movies.