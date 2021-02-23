Netflix Wants To Read Your Mind, Ish!

Streaming giant Netflix is taking binge-watching and content selection to another level with its latest service.

The company on Monday introduced “Downloads For You,” a new feature that automatically downloads new shows and movies to your device based on past selections. “We want to make discovering your next new favourite series or film quick and easy whether you’re connected or not,” the company said.

Once people opt-in for the service, users can choose the amount of Netflix-selected content they want: 1GB, 3GB, or 5GB.

“Hopefully the recommendation engine picks the right stuff,” Sherr added. The feature goes a step further than Netflix’s “Smart Downloads,” which gets rid of shows you’ve already watched and downloaded the next episode for you.