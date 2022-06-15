Netflix Will Produce A Non-Fatal ‘Squid Game’ Series

Ever watch the South Korean hit show ‘Squid Game’ and thought, hey that would be a cool game if you didn’t die?

Netflix announced that it will create a reality show inspired by the hit series and make it available on their platform, with one major difference- you won’t die if you lose the game!

In the TV show drama, players’ lives were at stake, but in the new reality show, the ‘worst’ thing will be going home without money!

The original series pitted hundreds of players with financial woes against each other in a violent contest for a potential multimillion-dollar prize. Losers were killed throughout the contest.

Netflix said in a release, that there will be 10 episodes and will include 456 players vying for rewards of $4.56 million.

Participants will compete in games inspired by the drama series along with new challenges aimed at whittling down the field.

‘Squid Game’ is the streaming network’s most popular drama with more than 1.65 billion streams in the first 28 days after its September 21st release. Season two got the green light and the original series creator is on board.