Netflix’s Biggest Budget Film Yet, The Gray Man, Adds Regé-Jean Page to Cast

The Gray Man, a thriller that has been in the works for years, has an all star cast and it keeps getting bigger.

Netflix has just announced that Regé-Jean Page, who has gained world-wide attention playing the role of the Duke of Hastings in the Netflix series Bridgerton, will be joining the all-star cast along with Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard.

Already announced as part of the cast, for what will be Netflix’s biggest budget film so far at $200 million, include Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush & Julia Butters.

Regé-Jean Page is gonna be in a movie with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans?!? https://t.co/d3fAZPwsJO pic.twitter.com/zl3egtb154 — Netflix (@netflix) March 3, 2021

The film is an adaption of Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name. It’s about a former CIA operative turned assassin who embarks on a dangerous mission in Europe while being chased down by a former CIA cohort who now wants him dead.

Gosling playing the title role of assassin Court Gentry, also known as the Gray Man. Evans will star opposite Gosling as Gentry’s nemesis, Lloyd Hansen.

Production is slated to begin near the end of the month (March 2021).

Image: Netflix/Twitter