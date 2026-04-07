Netflix’s Hulk Hogan Doc Is Set to Reveal His Final Interview and Untold Story

There’s a new documentary coming that’s already getting people talking, and it’s all about one of wrestling’s biggest legends.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Hulk Hogan: Real American, a four-part docuseries premiering April 22, and it will feature the final interview with Hulk Hogan before his death in July 2025.

Born Terry Bollea, Hogan passed away at the age of 71 following a heart attack. According to Netflix, this was the last time he sat down on camera, making the series feel a little more personal and, honestly, a bit emotional too.

A look behind the legend

The docuseries promises to go beyond the bandana, the catchphrases, and the larger-than-life persona.

In the trailer, Hogan reflects on how he’ll be remembered, saying some people loved him, some didn’t, but he believes the truth about who he really was will come out.

He even makes a pretty intense comment, claiming he knows “where all the bodies are buried,” hinting that there may be stories fans have never heard before.

Netflix says the project includes more than 20 hours of interviews with Hogan, his family, and people who were part of his inner circle, so it’s not just a highlight reel. It’s meant to dig deeper into both the highs and the complicated parts of his life.

The good, the bad, and everything in between

While the series will definitely revisit iconic wrestling moments like WrestleMania showdowns and career-defining matches, it’s also expected to explore the more controversial side of Hogan’s life.

The trailer teases what it calls a “sinister side” to his success, along with moments where Hogan himself admits he wasn’t always at his best.

There are also some emotional layers here. His ex-wife appears in the documentary and shares that even after everything they went through, she still loved him. It’s a reminder that behind the character was a real person with complicated relationships.

More than just wrestling

One of the biggest takeaways from the trailer is Hogan reflecting on the difference between who he was in real life and who he became in the ring.

He talks about feeling like he was meant for something bigger, while also acknowledging that the character of Hulk Hogan took on a life of its own and will likely outlive him.

And that’s really what this series seems to be about. Not just the fame and the legacy, but the man behind it all.

Hulk Hogan: Real American starts streaming April 22 on Netflix.