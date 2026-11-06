Neve Campbell Is Coming Back for Scream 8… Because Apparently, Sidney Prescott Can't Catch a Break! 🔪☎️

Some people have an ex who won't leave them alone. Sidney Prescott has a serial killer who's been stalking her for 30 YEARS!

Canadian actress Neve Campbell has confirmed she's returning for Scream 8!

Campbell has been the face of the horror franchise since the original Scream hit theatres back in 1996.

She skipped the sixth movie because of a pay dispute but returned for Scream 7, which came out earlier this year.

And clearly, people still love watching Ghostface terrorize Sidney, because Scream 7 became the highest-grossing movie in the franchise, making more than $208 million worldwide!

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Now, Campbell says the eighth movie is already in the works, although there's no release date yet.

But seriously, how many times does this poor woman have to survive a masked murderer?!

At this point, Sidney Prescott doesn't need another sequel. She needs a gated community, a Ring doorbell and a lifetime supply of therapy!

And after 30 years of running from Ghostface, I'd be answering that creepy phone call with, "Listen, I'm in my 50s now. My knees hurt. If you're going to kill me, you're going to have to come to ME!"