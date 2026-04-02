🔪 Ghostface Isn’t Done With Us Yet… ‘Scream 8’ Is Happening

Just when you thought it was safe to answer your phone again… nope.

Scream 8 is officially in development, meaning Ghostface is sharpening the knife for another round of chaos.

🎬 Why They’re Not Stopping Now

This news comes after Scream 7 absolutely crushed it at the box office, pulling in over $200 million worldwide and becoming the biggest hit in the franchise.

It also made history as the first Scream movie to hit IMAX screens… because apparently, we needed the jump scares to be even larger. Cool, cool, cool. 😅

👑 The Queen Is Back

The latest film also brought back the ultimate final girl, Neve Campbell, after she sat out Scream VI over salary disputes.

RELATED: Neve Campbell Quits ‘Scream’ Over Salary Dispute

And let’s be honest… it just doesn’t feel like Scream without her.

Behind the camera, Kevin Williamson stepped into the director’s chair, which is basically like the franchise going, “Let’s bring dad back to drive.”

🩸 What We Know About ‘Scream 8.’

At the moment? Not much.

No cast announcements.

No plot details.

No confirmed number of Ghostfaces (because let’s be real… it’s never just one). At this point, Ghostface has better job security than most of us.

We’ve all learned nothing… and we will absolutely still watch. 🍿😱